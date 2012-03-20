US STOCKS-Wall Street rises further into uncharted territory
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 500 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds detail on economic data and earnings growth, Breakingviews link)
HONG KONG, March 20 TIG Advisors, LLC is liquidating its $210 million global emerging markets hedge fund, according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters, the latest in a growing list of hedge funds that shut shop after their second annual loss in four years.
The 15-year-old long/short equities hedge fund managed peak assets of about $1.5 billion.
"Our Global Emerging Markets funds have been closed and are being liquidated," the New York-based hedge fund said in an e-mail to investors dated March 9, obtained by Reuters.
TIG Global Emerging Markets fund lost nearly 11 percent last year, according another fund information document seen by Reuters, still better than the Eurekahedge Emerging Markets Long Short Equities index which lost 13.6 percent in 2011.
TIG Advisors managed about $1.1 billion under four other hedge fund strategies at the end of February.
E-mails to TIG Advisors remained unanswered. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
CHICAGO, Feb 15 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said on Wednesday he will entertain tax measures to address the state's deep financial woes but continued to tie his possible support to the legislature agreeing to nonbudgetary demands that he thinks will spur economic growth.
LIMA, Feb 15 Peru's economy likely quickened to grow by 4.5 percent to 5 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, thanks to two additional working days and a rebound in public investments and fishing, the Finance Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.