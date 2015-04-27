BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
April 27 TIG Advisors -
* TIG advisors calls on fellow Altera stockholders to vote "against" lead independent director T. Michael Nevens
* TIG advisors says "stockholders should have right to choose between Intel's reported $54 cash offer and uncertain future of standalone Altera"
* TIG advisors says Altera "board not acting in a transparent, independent or accountable manner"
* "Altera board appears to be forgoing substantial and immediate value realization for stockholders in pursuit of murky strategic goals"
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality