BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
BRUSSELS, April 22 Belgian biopharmaceutical company TiGenix announced on Monday that its Cx611 stem cell product had produced positive Phase IIa results in a study into its treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.
TiGenix said it had enrolled 53 patients with refractory (resistant) rheumatoid arthritis, who had failed to respond to at least two biologics.
The aim was to evaluate the safety, tolerability and optimal dosing over six months. Only one patient suffered serious adverse effects. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: