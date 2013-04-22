BRUSSELS, April 22 Belgian biopharmaceutical company TiGenix announced on Monday that its Cx611 stem cell product had produced positive Phase IIa results in a study into its treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

TiGenix said it had enrolled 53 patients with refractory (resistant) rheumatoid arthritis, who had failed to respond to at least two biologics.

The aim was to evaluate the safety, tolerability and optimal dosing over six months. Only one patient suffered serious adverse effects. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)