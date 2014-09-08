Sept 8 Tigenix NV :

* The paediatric committee of EMA issued positive opinion on co's paediatric investigation plan for Cx601, a locally injected stem cell product in Phase III of clinical development for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with Crohn's disease

* PIP for cx601 consists of one open-label, multi-centre, non-comparative trial to evaluate Cx601 for treatment of complex anal fistulas in at least 20 Crohn's disease patients aged 4-17 yrs

* Primary endpoint will be remission of perianal fistulising Crohn's disease at week 24

* Maria Pascual,VP regulatory affairs and corporate quality, says, "Study will not begin before 2020, three years after our planned launch of cx601 in 2017."