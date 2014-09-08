Sept 8 Tigenix NV :
* The paediatric committee of EMA issued positive opinion on
co's paediatric investigation plan for Cx601, a locally injected
stem cell product in Phase III of clinical development for the
treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with Crohn's
disease
* PIP for cx601 consists of one open-label, multi-centre,
non-comparative trial to evaluate Cx601 for treatment of complex
anal fistulas in at least 20 Crohn's disease patients aged 4-17
yrs
* Primary endpoint will be remission of perianal fistulising
Crohn's disease at week 24
* Maria Pascual,VP regulatory affairs and corporate quality,
says, "Study will not begin before 2020, three years after our
planned launch of cx601 in 2017."
