BRIEF-Sichuan Languang's unit wins land auctions for 550 mln yuan
* Says unit wins land auctions for a combined 550 million yuan ($79.62 million)
BRUSSELS Jan 29 Tigenix NV : * TiGenix successfully renews GMP license for stem cell manufacturing facility
in Madrid
* Says unit wins land auctions for a combined 550 million yuan ($79.62 million)
* Says its shareholder it plans to unload up to 10.6 million shares, equivalent to a 3.97 percent stake, in the next 6 months
March 8 October Pharma For Pharmaceutical Industries: