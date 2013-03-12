BRIEF-Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire six home health and hospice care centers from Tenet Healthcare
* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire six home health and hospice care centers from Tenet Healthcare
BRUSSELS, March 12 Tigenix NV : * Says believes is sufficiently financed for coming 12 months
* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire six home health and hospice care centers from Tenet Healthcare
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc says has elected Dion Weisler to its board of directors
* Oncogenex Pharma says Achieve Life Science and co announce strategic collaboration with National Institutes of Health to advance development of cytisine