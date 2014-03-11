BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences files for common stock offering
* Files for common stock offering of up to $12.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkKYVI) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 11 Tigenix NV : * Full-year net loss of EUR 18.4 million, a 10 pct reduction from EUR 20.4 million in 2012 * Says will maintain the pace of continuous delivery during 2014, with concrete advances to be announced in the short term * Says re-opening discussions concerning the partnering of cx601 in different regions * Says gross sales of EUR 4.3 million
* Files for common stock offering of up to $12.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkKYVI) Further company coverage:
* Cachet financial solutions inc - on march 10, 2017, co entered into an underwriting agreement with lake street capital markets, llc as underwriter
* Ritter pharmaceuticals - on march 1, co held type c informational meeting with u.s. Fda to discuss development plans and its current clinical trial for treatment of lactose intolerance