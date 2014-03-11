BRUSSELS, March 11 Tigenix NV : * Full-year net loss of EUR 18.4 million, a 10 pct reduction from EUR 20.4 million in 2012 * Says will maintain the pace of continuous delivery during 2014, with concrete advances to be announced in the short term * Says re-opening discussions concerning the partnering of cx601 in different regions * Says gross sales of EUR 4.3 million