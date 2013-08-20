(Adds net loss, details on Dutch manufacturing centre)
BRUSSELS Aug 20 Belgian biotech firm Tigenix
is looking for new sources of funding, such as loans
and a capital increase, to bridge a gap over the next year, the
group said on Tuesday.
Tigenix, which had a cash position of 3.7 million euros at
the end of June, said it would need additional capital of about
12 million euros over the next 12 months.
The group would also look at how it could use assets such as
its Dutch manufacturing centre to generate funds, the company
said.
It said sales of its main drug ChondroCelect, which repairs
damaged cartilage in the knee, were 2.3 million euros in the
first half of 2013.
Overall, the group made a net loss of 8.9 million euros in
the period, down from 10 million euros in the same period last
year.
