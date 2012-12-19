BRUSSELS Dec 19 Belgian stem cell research company Tigenix NV said on Wednesday that Cx611, its drug in development to treat rheumatoid arthritis, had produced positive interim safety results in a Phase IIa trial.

TiGenix said only two people in its 53-person study had suffered severe adverse effects and only one had discontinued treatment after three months. The study is set to run for six months and final results are due at the end of April 2013.