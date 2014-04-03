BRIEF-Dariusz Zych lowers his stake in Infoscan to 6.79 pct
* Said on Friday that Dariusz Zych lowered his stake in the company to 6.79 pct from 11.30 pct following registration of the company's share capital increase
April 3 Tigenix NV
* Tigenix : licenses exclusive marketing and distribution rights for ChondroCelect to Sobi
* Sobi to assume responsibility for commercialisation of chondrocelect in existing and new markets in europe and beyond
* Sobi's considerable expertise and resources will enhance availability of chondrocelect to many more patients in many more countries
* To focus its resources on developing its pipeline of allogeneic treatments using expanded adipose-derived stem cells (easc's)
* Tigenix will receive a royalty of 22% of net sales of chondrocelect in first year of agreement, and 20% of net sales of chondrocelect thereafter
* Agreement will take effect on 1 june 2014, and has a duration of 10 years
* Will be no upfront or milestone payments
* Will initially maintain responsibility for manufacturing, logistics and regulatory affairs, costs of these activities will be borne by Sobi Brussels newsroom; +32 2 287 6810 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Friday that Dariusz Zych lowered his stake in the company to 6.79 pct from 11.30 pct following registration of the company's share capital increase
March 20 Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Announces that the shortage of iodine isotopes for production of its brachytherapy implantation seeds has been overcome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)