May 13 Tigenix Nv :
* ChondroCelect sales up 26 pct compared with Q1 2013
* Q1 total funds of 25.7 mln euros available
* ChondroCelect sales continue to grow steadily
* Agreements to license marketing and distribution rights of
ChondroCelect to Sobi, and to sell Dutch manufacturing facility
to Pharmacell, signed
* Expect to complete patient recruitment for European Phase
III study of CX601 by end of 2014
* Expect to hire a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO)
in United States and to begin technology transfer for CX601
