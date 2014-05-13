May 13 Tigenix Nv :

* ChondroCelect sales up 26 pct compared with Q1 2013

* Q1 total funds of 25.7 mln euros available

* ChondroCelect sales continue to grow steadily

* Agreements to license marketing and distribution rights of ChondroCelect to Sobi, and to sell Dutch manufacturing facility to Pharmacell, signed

* Expect to complete patient recruitment for European Phase III study of CX601 by end of 2014

* Expect to hire a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) in United States and to begin technology transfer for CX601