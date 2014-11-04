BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology to set up medical examination JV
* Says it will invest 10 million yuan to set up a 51-pct-owned medical examination JV with three individuals, in Heilongjiang
Nov 4 Tigenix Nv
* CX601: phase III trial in Europe on track to deliver clinical results in third quarter of 2015
* File for a special protocol assessment for cx601 with the FDA by the end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its pharma unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
