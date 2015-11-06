UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SINGAPORE Nov 6 Singapore Airlines (SIA) launched an offer to buy all the shares of Tiger Airways that it does not already own in a deal that values the budget carrier at about S$1.02 billion ($725.46 million).
SIA currently owns 55.8 percent of Tiger Airways, and intends to delist and privatise the airline.
SIA is offering S$0.41 per Tiger Airways share in cash, as well as an option to subscribe for SIA shares at S$11.10 per share.
Trading in shares of Tiger Airways was halted ahead of the announcement. The shares closed at S$0.31 on Thursday, while Singapore Airlines closed at S$11.15.
($1 = 1.4060 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.