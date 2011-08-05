SYDNEY Aug 5 Singapore budget carrier Tiger
Airways' Australian operations will remain grounded
until next week after a court hearing on the matter was
adjourned Friday when the aviation regulator asked the airline
for more information.
A Federal Court hearing scheduled Friday was adjourned until
Thursday next week, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Safety
Authority (CASA) said.
"We are still working through those issues with Tiger. There
are a number of issues, some are related to documents, in some
areas we are waiting for additional information," the CASA
spokesman told Reuters.
Tiger warned this week its financial results in the 2011-12
financial year will be significantly affected by its Australian
operations, which have been grounded due to safety measures
since July 2. .
Tiger Airways, which is a third owned by Singapore Airlines
, has said it was preparing to relaunch the Australian
operations once CASA was satisfied that it had met certain
conditions.
CASA last month imposed a ban on all domestic flights by
Tiger citing "serious" safety issues.
Tiger was not immediately available to comment although a
lawyer for the airline was quoted by local media as saying he
expected the outstanding issues to be resolved by the end of
next week.
(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)