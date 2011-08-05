(Adds details, background)

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Aug 5 Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways' Australian operations will remain grounded until at least Aug 11, the carrier said on Friday, one day after it reported a quarterly loss.

Tiger's comments come after it said Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) had asked for more information, and that both parties have delayed a court hearing until next Thursday.

The hearing to extend the suspension of Tiger's Australian flights was originally scheduled for earlier on Friday.

Tiger has said the suspension of its Australian operation, which has been grounded since July 2, will affect its financial performance in the 2011/12 financial year along with high jet fuel prices.

Tiger operates 16 Airbus A320 aircraft from its Singapore base and another 10 in Australia.

"Tiger Airways Australia continues to work constructively with CASA and the two parties are in ongoing discussions to resolve the issues. There is no information available yet as to when Tiger Airways Australia may resume services," Tiger said in a statement.

Tiger shares lost as much as 12.2 percent before it temporarily halted trading on Friday. The shares are currently down about 7.8 percent.

Analysts say it will be months before Tiger can resume full operations in Australia.

"What's more likely in Australia is that they'll start off with smaller number of routes, and a lower number of fleet, and ramp up gradually," DBS Vickers analyst Suvro Sarkar told Reuters.

The carrier which is a third owned by Singapore Airlines , reported on Thursday a first quarter net loss of S$20.6 million ($17 million) due to soaring jet fuel prices and other operating costs.

CASA last month imposed a ban on all domestic flights by Tiger citing "serious" safety issues. ($1 = 1.217 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith, Harry Suhartono and Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)