SINGAPORE Nov 15 Singapore's Tiger
Airways Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday its Australia
unit has received regulatory approval to operate a maximum of 32
sectors per day, an increase from the current limit of 22
sectors.
The approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of
Australia takes immediate effect.
"Following this development, Tiger Airways Australia will
soon publish its updated flying schedule," the budget carrier
said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange.
Tiger on Monday reported a S$49.9 million ($38.7 million)
net loss for the quarter ended Sept 30 and warned of a
significant net loss for the current financial year ending March
2012, citing high fuel prices and the temporary suspension of
its Australian unit earlier this year.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)