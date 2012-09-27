SINGAPORE/BRUSSELS, Sept 28 As a two-month
battle with Heineken for control of Tiger beer risked
turning ugly, Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
telephoned Lee Hsien Yang, chairman of Singapore conglomerate
Fraser and Neave (F&N), the brewer's co-owner.
After speaking to Lee, the younger brother of Singapore's
prime minister, on Sept. 12, Charoen called Heineken to offer a
truce: his companies would accept the Dutch group's $6.3 billion
bid to buy F&N and other shareholders out of Tiger beer maker
Asia Pacific Breweries (APB). Charoen, the son of a
Bangkok street vendor, would be left to offer $7.2 billion to
add F&N's soft drinks and property empire to his own.
Interviews with at least eight people close to the companies
and the negotiations show how the warring parties came up with a
deal that surprised analysts and avoided meltdown at F&N.
Charoen's Thai Beverage, the country's leading
beer and spirits group, and allies had built up a more than 30
percent stake in F&N, and had said it was working with a partner
to make an offer for all of the group - a move described at the
time by one person close to the negotiations as "explosive".
"It could have been that the Thais understood Heineken may
really have been prepared to trigger the nuclear option and blow
everything up. It would have been destructive for F&N," said a
person close to Heineken, the world's No.3 brewer.
F&N shareholders are expected on Friday to approve the sale
of a 40 percent stake in APB to Heineken. That leaves the Thai
offer for F&N on the table, with a possible break-up of the
group's soft drinks and property interests.
BLIND-SIDED
Weeks earlier, in mid-July, Heineken had appeared
blind-sided by Charoen's bid to become F&N's largest
shareholder, giving him the clout to muddy the Dutch brewer's
long-standing alliance with F&N in Asia's fast-growing beer
market. Heineken was forced into launching an expensive offer
for the majority of APB it didn't already own to keep Charoen
from muscling his way into Southeast Asia's sixth-biggest brewer
by sales volume.
Analysts broadly think Heineken's offer is generous - at
17-18 times core profit (EBITDA) it's above the 15-16 times paid
by Anheuser-Busch InBev for control of Mexico's Modelo
in June. F&N's board backed the offer last month, but Charoen
still couldn't be shaken off.
Frustrated by not being able to seal a deal, sources said
Heineken considered walking away from its 81-year-old
partnership with F&N and taking its beers with it, destroying
value for both sides. Heineken's brands make up around 30
percent of APB's sales by volume and around half its profits.
Another option was to outbid the Thais for the whole of F&N.
"I wasn't expecting a truce. I was thinking Heineken would
probably have to bid for F&N in order to be sure of gaining
control of APB," said Andrew Holland, European beverage analyst
at Societe Generale.
THAI TIES
The Thai group was initially keen to work with Heineken.
"Their initial plan was to buy (the) F&N (stake) from OCBC and
get some stake in APB," said one source. "F&N has a very strong
regional network that fits the group's plan to expand in
regional markets, while APB is like a gift."
With affiliates, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC)
, Singapore's second-biggest lender, held an 8.6
percent stake in APB and was also F&N's biggest shareholder.
But Heineken, which had the right of first refusal on APB in
the event of a change in ownership, had been uncomfortable in
2010 when Japanese brewer Kirin took a 15 percent stake
in F&N. It didn't want another partner, least of all one like
the Thais whose 2001 tie-up with Denmark's Carlsberg
ended in acrimony after just two years.
The relationship between Heineken and the Thais soured to
such an extent that they would not meet without Lee mediating at
meetings in Bangkok and Singapore, sources said. Heineken, whose
Belgian CEO Jean-Francois van Boxmeer did meet Charoen, reckoned
the Thais said one thing and did another, said one of those
familiar with the talks.
Van Boxmeer, a fan of opera, has overseen acquisitions in
Britain and Mexico since becoming family-controlled Heineken's
first non-Dutch chief seven years ago.
As the tensions ratcheted up, the Thais appeared to realise
they would not wrest control of the Tiger brand and would face a
bumpy ride as a partner.
"What's the point of fighting the Dutch when Heineken has
material control of the business?" said one of the people close
to the Thai group. "Even if you succeed and you remain JV
partners (in APB), they manage the business. The nature of the
agreement is so cumbersome that you'll be fighting all the
time."
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES
The Dutch firm could have cemented its hold on APB years ago
- for a lot less money and with little opposition.
It failed in recent years to get OCBC to sell its 8.6
percent stake. Pressed by Singapore's central bank to shed
non-core assets, OCBC was a willing seller, but turned down
Heineken's overtures at S$20 to the low S$30s per share, said a
source with direct knowledge of those talks.
All that changed in June, when Charoen approached OCBC
through his adviser Morgan Stanley to buy the bank's APB
stake, for S$45 a share, as well as its more sizeable 22 percent
interest in F&N.
The purchases fit the pattern of expanding Charoen's drinks
business and gave Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, the third of the
billionaire's five children and Thai Bev's president/CEO, the
chance to cut his international teeth with a big deal.
Month-long talks led by OCBC's chief financial officer
Darren Tan reached a critical stage on July 16 when the bank
decided it was time to call the major interested parties ahead
of a decision to sell, a source with direct knowledge of the
talks told Reuters. Top of that list was F&N. Others were Kirin,
F&N's second-biggest shareholder, and Heineken, the largest
shareholder in APB.
Heineken countered the next day but, not knowing how much
the Thais had offered, it under-bid. "They never imagined Thai
Bev would offer so high," the source said, reflecting a view
among observers that Heineken underestimated the Thai threat.
The following day, at Singapore's Intercontinental Hotel -
which is owned by Charoen's TCC Land - OCBC signed a deal to
sell to the Thais.
OCBC's Tan said the Thai offer was the best for the two
stakes. He declined to comment on behind-the-scenes negotiations
with Heineken or other F&N shareholders. "We made the decision
to proceed with the sale as it provided a timely opportunity to
make a complete exit from these non-core assets," he said in an
emailed response to a Reuters query.
Two days later, Heineken sprang back into action, bidding
for all of APB, which makes Tiger, Bintang and Anchor beers and
runs 30 breweries in a beer empire stretching from Mongolia to
New Zealand.
For F&N, the intensifying Tiger tussle was unsettling, and
Lee, a Cambridge University graduate and former
brigadier-general in the Singapore Armed Forces, took on the
role of mediator to protect his shareholders. "I t 's very
unnerving for all shareholders, especially F&N's shareholders,"
said a source close to F&N. "F&N had to be very active in
getting the necessary authority to pressure everybody to act."
PROPERTY PORTFOLIO
The manoeuvring has raised the prospect of a break-up of
F&N, which was founded in 1883 as a fizzy water company.
Without APB, it will rely on real estate for 80 percent of
its earnings, about double its current contribution.
Counterbidders began circling F&N, including Blackstone Group
, which explored a potential bid for the property
business, sources said, while Coca-Cola and Kirin sniffed
around F&N's beverage business.
Allowing Heineken to walk away with the Tiger spoils, leaves
Charoen with F&N's valuable property portfolio - an area where
he has some expertise. In 2007, local media reported Charoen
bought 47 of the 48 units in a luxury Singapore condominium a
day before a private preview sale.
"The general offer (for F&N) was never about trying to
preserve APB. It was all about preserving the non-beer food and
beverage and property," said one of the sources close to the
Thais. "The game is over. (Charoen's) TCC will keep both
businesses for now. There are so many synergies ...
unbelievable."