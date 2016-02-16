JOHANNESBURG Feb 16 South Africa's Tiger Brands said on Tuesday sales edged up slightly in the four months to end-Jan but warned that the weakness in the rand would raise input costs.

South Africa's biggest consumer foods maker said sales for the period rose 7 percent compared with the same period last year with export and international businesses benefiting from the weaker rand.

Shares sank 4 percent to 30.60 rand by 1245 GMT compared to the 0.3 percent decline in Johannesburg's All-Share index .

"Given the sustained weakness of the rand, the inflationary pressures on the group's raw material cost base are likely to intensify over the balance of the year," Tiger Brands said in a statement.

Domestic sales softened due to price pressures and a slow down in consumer sales, the company said.

Tiger Brands said it would be difficult to pass on lower prices to consumers because competition could intensify.

With regards to the disposal of its stake in loss-making Dangote Flour Mills, Tiger Brands said only the approval of the Nigerian Stock Exchange was outstanding. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Joe Brock)