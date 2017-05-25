JOHANNESBURG May 25 Tiger Brands will be done with most of its review of international operations after the disposal of its Kenya and Ethiopia businesses, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

"The clean-up of our portfolio and geographies is in good shape," Chief Executive Lawrence MacDougall said in a call with reporters. He said the Ethiopian disposal had been concluded and the Kenyan sale was progressing well.

