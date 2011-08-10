* Conditions include improved pilot training
* Airline was grounded for over five weeks on safety
concerns
* Analysts say Tiger may need months to repair damage
* Tiger says to resume Australia flights gradually from
Friday
(Adds detail, analyst)
CANBERRA, Aug 10 Australia's aviation watchdog
lifted its more than five-week flight ban on Singapore-listed
Tiger Airways on Wednesday, though an analyst said the
airline may need many months to repair the damage to its
reputation.
Tiger, one-third owned by Singapore Airlines , is
allowed to operate immediately but can only fly 18 flights a day
in August and increased operations beyond this month required
regulatory approval, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority said on
Wednesday.
"Tiger Airways has cooperated with our investigation and
supplied all the relevant and required documentation, and
information. This was not an easy time for Tiger Airways, yet
they did take a constructive approach," CASA Director of
Aviation Safety John McCormick told a news conference.
Tiger Airways said it would resume Australian flights
gradually from Friday and that it also planned to cut its
Australian fleet from 10 Airbus A320 planes to eight,
redeploying two aircraft to other parts of the group.
CASA grounded Tiger on July 2, the first time a carrier's
entire fleet has been grounded in the country, on concerns that
serious safety issues posed an imminent risk to air safety.
"People will be cautious about their operations... (but) if
they can maintain clean record for the next 6 months, I think
people will come back," said Shukor Yusof, Singapore-based
analyst for Standard & Poors.
The regulator on Wednesday ordered Tiger to improve pilot
training and proficiency, revamp pilot rostering and fatigue
management and revise operational manuals.
It also told Tiger to appoint additional qualified personnel
in key positions and amend its safety management system.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor and Balazs Koranyi; Additional
reporting by Harry Suhartono in Singapore; Editing by Ed Davies)