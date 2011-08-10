CANBERRA Aug 10 Australia's aviation watchdog has lifted an order grounding Tiger Airways flights in the country, but imposed new conditions on the carrier, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the investigation and consistent with previous actions taken by CASA, a new set of conditions has been imposed on Tiger Airways Australia's air operator's certificate," the regulator said in a statement.

"These conditions address key areas of operational importance within Tiger Airways and will underpin ongoing improvements in the airline's safety performance," CASA added.

Its conditions cover areas such as pilot training and proficiency, pilot rostering and fatigue management, currency and revision of operational manuals, the appointment of additional qualified personnel in key positions, and amendments to the Tiger's safety management system.