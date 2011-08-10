CANBERRA Aug 10 Australia's aviation watchdog
has lifted an order grounding Tiger Airways flights in
the country, but imposed new conditions on the carrier, the
Civil Aviation Safety Authority said on Wednesday.
"As a result of the investigation and consistent with
previous actions taken by CASA, a new set of conditions has been
imposed on Tiger Airways Australia's air operator's
certificate," the regulator said in a statement.
"These conditions address key areas of operational
importance within Tiger Airways and will underpin ongoing
improvements in the airline's safety performance," CASA added.
Its conditions cover areas such as pilot training and
proficiency, pilot rostering and fatigue management, currency
and revision of operational manuals, the appointment of
additional qualified personnel in key positions, and amendments
to the Tiger's safety management system.
(Reporting by Rob Taylor; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)