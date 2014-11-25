(Adds background)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 25 U.S. private equity firm
Carlyle Group LP has agreed to acquire a stake in South
African tyre dealer Tiger Wheel & Tyre, according to a person
familiar with matter, marking its first deal in Africa's most
developed economy.
Private equity firms are targeting sub-Saharan Africa to
gain exposure to fast-growing economies and rising consumer
spending. Until now, Carlyle has focused its nearly $700 million
Africa fund elsewhere on the continent.
The investment in South Africa would mark an endorsement of
Africa's most advanced economy by foreign investors, even as it
has been hampered by slowing growth and labour strife.
Carlyle, together with insurer Old Mutual Plc
, will acquire the stake from South Africa's Ethos
Private Equity, said the source, who declined to be identified
because the information is not yet public.
Carlyle declined to comment. No one was immediately
available for comment at Old Mutual or Ethos. It was not
immediately clear whether the deal had received approval from
South African competition regulators.
Tiger Wheel & Tyre sells and fits replacement tyres across
South Africa and has a presence in Namibia, Botswana and
Mozambique. The deal values it at around 1.75 billion rand ($158
million) including debt, the source said.
On Monday, Nigeria's Diamond Bank said Carlyle
had invested $147 million in it. Carlyle has already invested in
Tanzania-based supply chain manager Export Trading Group and
Mozambique-based transport firm J&J Africa.
(1 US dollar = 11.0517 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley and Mark
Potter)