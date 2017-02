SINGAPORE Aug 10 Tiger Airways said it will gradually resume its Australian operation on August 12 after the Civil Aviation Safety Authority on Wednesday lifted an order to ground the carrier.

The Singapore-headquartered Tiger, about one-third owned by Singapore Airlines , also said that it will reduce its fleet in Australia to 8 Airbus A320 jets from 10 and will redeploy the two aircraft to the other parts of the group. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)