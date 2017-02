SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Singapore's budget carrier Tiger Airways has on Monday requested for trading in its shares to be halted.

The halt comes after Thai Airways International Pcl said on Friday it will not extend its budget airline contract with Tiger Airways, effectively terminating their alliance.

Tiger Airways said earlier on Monday there has been no progress in the regulatory approval of the Thai Tiger project and will make further announcement as appropriate. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)