SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Monday it has received shareholders' approval for a planned rights issue that is set to raise gross proceeds of around S$158.6 million ($127.9 million).

Tiger has also obtained approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for the listing of shares from the rights issue. The carrier plans to sell up to 273.4 million new shares at S$0.58 each.

It had requested for the trading of its shares to be resumed at 0515 GMT following a halt. ($1 = 1.240 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charmian Kok)