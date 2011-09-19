(adds statement)
SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Singapore budget carrier
Tiger Airways said on Monday it has received
shareholders' approval for a planned rights issue that is set to
raise gross proceeds of around S$158.6 million ($127.9 million).
Tiger has also obtained approval-in-principle from the
Singapore Exchange for the listing of shares from the rights
issue. The carrier plans to sell up to 273.4 million new shares
at S$0.58 each.
It had requested for the trading of its shares to be resumed
at 0515 GMT following a halt.
($1 = 1.240 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Charmian Kok)