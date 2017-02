SINGAPORE Oct 3 Regulators in the Philippines and Australia have received complaints about Tiger Airways , the Singapore budget carrier said on Monday.

Tiger said the Civil Aeronautics Board of the Philippines had received a letter saying the carrier's suspension in Australia in July raises questions about its operations in Philippines.

Tiger, whose biggest shareholder is Singapore Airlines , said the complaint was without merit.

In a separate statement, Tiger said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has received a complaint against its Australian unit that alleged a marketing email to customers that containing certain inaccuracies.

Tiger is in consultation with ACCC to resolve the issue, it said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)