SINGAPORE Nov 16 Shares of Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways rose as much as 4.5 percent on Wednesday after its Australian unit received regulatory approval to operate a maximum of 32 sectors per day, up from the current limit of 22 sectors.

The approval from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia takes immediate effect.

"Following this development, Tiger Airways Australia will soon publish its updated flying schedule," Tiger said in a filing to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday.

At 0101 GMT, Tiger shares were up 3.8 percent at S$0.685, outperforming the broader Straits Times Index which was 0.7 percent higher.