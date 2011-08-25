* Tiger Airways to raise S$158.6 mln via rights issue

* Singapore Airlines, Temasek to take combined 90 pct of rights

* DBS, Standard Chartered are handling the deal

* Rights at 39 pct discount to last traded price (Adds detail, background)

By Charmian Kok and Harry Suhartono

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 Budget Singaporean carrier Tiger Airways will raise S$158.6 million ($132 million) in a rights issue to shore up its capital, two weeks after it resumed flights in Australia following a six-week suspension.

The company will issue 273.42 million new shares at a price of S$0.58 per rights share, a 39 percent discount to its last traded price. It will issue one share for every two existing ordinary shares held, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

Singapore state investor Temasek and Singapore Airlines , which collectively own about 40 percent of Tiger, will take up 90 percent of the rights, confirming an earlier Reuters story that the two companies would back the rights issue. The remaining 10 percent of the rights issue will be underwritten by lead managers DBS and Standard Chartered .

The funds will help Tiger finance its expansion and pay for aircraft it has ordered.

"The proceeds from the rights issue will enable the company to strengthen its balance sheet and provide the company with the financial flexibility to fund its expansion plans," Acting CEO Chin Yau Seng said in a statement.

Shares in Tiger were up 2.1 percent at S$0.955 before they were suspended. SIA rose 0.86 percent to S$10.61 before trading was halted. Tiger shares will resume trading on Friday.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia imposed a flight ban on the entire domestic operation of Tiger Airways Australia due to safety issues in early July.

Following the resumption of flights, Tiger decided to scale back its Australian operations by redeploying two Airbus A320s to other parts of the network.

The trouble at its Australian business meant it was necessary to shore up its capital base.

"They could survive maybe another 6-9 months without infusion, but their Australian operation is bleeding cash at the moment because they cannot have full operation as yet, and they are still in the process of rebuilding their reputation after the licence suspension in Australia," said John Rachmat, an analyst at RBS in Singapore. ($1 = 1.206 Singapore Dollars) (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar, Eveline Danubrata and Daniel Stanton of IFR; Editing by Kevin Lim and Will Waterman)