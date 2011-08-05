SINGAPORE Aug 5 Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Friday its flights in Australia will remain suspended until August 11, following the adjournment of its court hearing to the same date.

Tiger Airways and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Australia (CASA) have requested a further adjournment of the proceedings brought by CASA from August 5 to August 11, the company said in a statement.

"Tiger Airways flights will, by virtue of the adjournment today, remain suspended until 11 August 2011," Tiger Airways said. Tiger suspended trading in its shares.

Its shares had fallen 9.6 percent before the suspension after diving as much as 12 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)