SINGAPORE Aug 5 Singapore budget carrier Tiger
Airways said on Friday its flights in Australia will
remain suspended until August 11, following the adjournment of
its court hearing to the same date.
Tiger Airways and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of
Australia (CASA) have requested a further adjournment of the
proceedings brought by CASA from August 5 to August 11, the
company said in a statement.
"Tiger Airways flights will, by virtue of the adjournment
today, remain suspended until 11 August 2011," Tiger Airways
said. Tiger suspended trading in its shares.
Its shares had fallen 9.6 percent before the suspension
after diving as much as 12 percent earlier in the day.
