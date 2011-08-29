SINGAPORE Aug 29 Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways said on Monday it has appointed Chin Yau Seng as its chief executive officer with effect from November 1.

Chin, former CEO of Silk Air and current acting CEO of Tiger Airways, will replace Tony Davis who will leave the company on the same date.

"The company is in the process of appointing a replacement for Mr. Davis as CEO of Tiger Airways Australia, and an announcement regarding this appointment will be made in due course," said Tiger in a statement.

Budget carrier Tiger Airways, which is about 40 percent owned by Singapore Airlines and state investor Temasek, last week said it will raise S$158.6 million ($132 million) in a rights issue to shore up its capital, two weeks after it resumed flights in Australia following a six-week suspension. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)