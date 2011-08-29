SINGAPORE Aug 29 Singapore budget carrier Tiger
Airways said on Monday it has appointed Chin Yau Seng
as its chief executive officer with effect from November 1.
Chin, former CEO of Silk Air and current acting CEO of Tiger
Airways, will replace Tony Davis who will leave the company on
the same date.
"The company is in the process of appointing a replacement
for Mr. Davis as CEO of Tiger Airways Australia, and an
announcement regarding this appointment will be made in due
course," said Tiger in a statement.
Budget carrier Tiger Airways, which is about 40 percent
owned by Singapore Airlines and state investor
Temasek, last week said it will raise S$158.6 million ($132
million) in a rights issue to shore up its capital, two weeks
after it resumed flights in Australia following a six-week
suspension.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)