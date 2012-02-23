Feb 23 Hong Kong's Court of Appeal has
overturned a decision blocking the market regulator's attempt to
freeze assets of New York-based hedge fund Tiger Asia and ban it
from trading in the city.
The ruling marks a victory for the Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) which has alleged the fund engaged in insider
dealing. The case is seen as a major test of the regulator's
ability to bring to book investors or companies based outside
Hong Kong.
In a ruling handed down by the Hong Kong Court of Appeal on
Thursday, the three judges set aside a previous ruling from
another court that it had no jurisdiction to impose such an
order.
The SFC was appealing against a ruling issued in June when
the Court of First Instance said it was for the city's criminal
courts or Market Misconduct Tribunal to determine whether any
wrongdoing had occurred.
The SFC first applied for the order in April 2010 following
allegations that the fund and three executives -- founder Bill
Hwang, head of trading Raymond Park, and trading support officer
William Tomita -- had engaged in insider dealing in shares of
China Construction Bank Corp and Bank of
China Ltd in 2008 and 2009.
The SFC had alleged that Julian Robertson seeded-Tiger Asia
was given advance notice by third parties of forthcoming share
placements by Bank Of China and CCB and shorted shares in the
stocks ahead of the placements being publicly announced.
Tiger Asia has denied all of the allegations.
