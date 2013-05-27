SYDNEY May 28 Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board has approved Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's plan to take control of loss-making rival Tiger Australia, setting up a battle for domestic budget air travellers with Qantas Airways Ltd's Jetstar unit.

Virgin, Australia's No.2 carrier, in October announced plans to buy 60 percent of Tiger Australia for A$35 million ($33.7 million) and invest a further A$62.5 million to increase the fleet size to 35 aircraft from 11 by 2018.

Australia's airline industry has been a battleground for global airlines seeking partnerships in recent months to secure domestic passengers to feed into their global and regional networks.

Qantas has established a wide-ranging alliance with Emirates Airlines, while Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) announced last month it was increasing its stake in Virgin Australia to 19.9 percent.

The Virgin-Tiger Australia deal, already approved by the country's competition regulator, is expected to be completed by mid-July, Virgin Australia said in a statement. ($1 = 1.0375 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Gallagher)