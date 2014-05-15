UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Is making steady progress in implementing key strategic initiatives aimed at regaining market shares and further strengthening its core brands
* Impairment amounting to r849 million which will be included in abnormal items in group income statement for half year ended 31 march 20
* Headline EPS from continuing operations will increase by between 5% and 9% for six months ended 31 march 2014
* Excluding DFM impairment, EPS from continuing operations for six months ended 31 march 2014 will increase by between 6% and 10% compared to last year
* Taking impairment into account, EPS from continuing operations are expected to decline by between 50% and 55% relative to previous year
* HEPS, including discontinued operations, will increase by between 4% and 8% from last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources