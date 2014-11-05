UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 5 Tiger Brands Ltd
* FY headline EPS from continuing operations will reflect an increase of between 13% to 16% compared to prior year
* Including profit contribution from discontinued operation, EPS from total operations is expected to decline by between 21% and 24% whilst HEPS from total operations is expected to increase by between 10% and 13% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources