UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 19 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Audited group results and dividend declaration for year ended 30 september 2014
* FY group turnover r30,1 bn +11 pct
* FY HEPS 1 804 cents +15 pct
* Total operations- FY HEPS 1 816 cents +11 pct
* Total operations- FY EPS 1 262 cents -22 pct
* Total dividend per share 940 cents +9 pct
* EES from continuing operations declined by 21 pct to 1 243 cents, largely due to impairments relating to group's investment in Dangote flour mills ("dfm")
* Expects to sustain positive momentum that was achieved during year under review, despite a continued difficult trading environment in both domestic and international businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources