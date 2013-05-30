UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 30 Tiger Brands Ltd : * H1 headline earnings per share 818 cents, up 4.0% * Declares interim dividend of 310 cents a share, up 5.1% * Says significant capital is being invested in the domestic businesses over
the next 18 months * Says operational efficiencies should yield results by the second half of the
2014 financial year
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources