JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 South African consumer goods firm Tiger Brands Ltd posted a 13 percent increase in full-year earnings on Wednesday, helped by higher sales but said it anticipates a tough trading environment ahead.

The maker of bread, breakfast cereal and energy drinks said headline earnings per share for the year to the end of September totalled 1,575 cents from 1,393 cents last year.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-time and non-trading items.

Revenue rose 5.8 percent 20.4 billion rand ($2.42 billion).

The company said its expected trading conditions to be difficult in 2012 as unemployment and limited disposable incomes continue to negatively affect consumer spending.

Tiger Brands has been keen to ramp up its expansion in fast-growing African markets to offset slack demand at home.

It recently increased its footprint outside South Africa with acquisitions in Nigeria and Ethiopia.

"We will continue to selectively seek value enhancing opportunities to expand our geographic footprint," it said.

The company declared a final ordinary dividend of 510 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 791 cents per share, compared with 746 cents the previous year.

Tiger Brands shares have gained 16 percent so far this year, compared with a 2.3 percent fall in JSE's All-share Index ($1 = 8.4222 South African rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)