JOHANNESBURG Nov 20 South African consumer foods maker Tiger Brands Ltd disappointed investors with a 4 percent fall in full-year profit on Wednesday hit by losses at its recently acquired Nigerian business.

Tiger Brands, which makes bread, breakfast cereal and energy drinks, said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 1,584 cents in the year to end-September from 1,654 cents a year earlier.

That was below the 1,725 cents forecast from Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, which puts more weight on estimates from top-rated analysts.

Shares in the company fell 3.72 percent to 298 rand by 0720 GMT, lagging behind a slightly lower JSE Top-40 index.

Tiger Brands said its Nigerian business, Dangote Flour Mill , suffered a 389 million rand ($38.24 million) operating loss because of bad debts provisions, as well as once-off job cuts.

The company paid $188 million last year to buy control of the Dangote Flour as it looks for new revenue streams to offset slowing demand and tough competition at home.

"The results are disappointing and reflect a difficult transitionary phase as we reposition our domestic business and drive expansion in Africa," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Matlare.

Consumer demand in Africa's biggest economy remains tepid, given the weak economy and as banks tighten their lending criteria. Shoppers have also been squeezed as the weaker rand currency fuels inflation and higher petrol prices.

Tiger Brands said sales rose 19.1 percent to 27 billion rand ($2.65 billion). ($1 = 10.1738 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)