AMSTERDAM Nov 20 Tiger Brands Ltd : * Says FY group turnover R27,0 bln up 19.1 pct * Says FY headline earnings per share 1 781 cents up 5,4 pct * Says FY operating profit R3.1 bln, down 11,6 pct * Says trading conditions for the year were once again difficult * Says challenges facing the global economy have undoubtedly affected Tiger

Brands sphere of operations * Says results for the financial year are disappointing and reflect a difficult

transitionary phase * Says trading conditions are expected to remain challenging for the

foreseeable future * Says performance of DFM is expected to improve over the next year * Margin pressures to persist due to volatile commodity prices, fluctuating

exchange rates and rising energy costs