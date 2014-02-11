UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 Tiger Brands Ltd : * Turnover from continuing operations for Q1 of the current financial year amounted to R7.7 billion * Says Q1 overall gross margin showed a decline for the quarter of 1.2 percentage points to 30.5 pct * Turnover from the export and international businesses benefited from the weaker rand exchange rate * Says trading conditions in the Nigerian market remain challenging * Says impact of significant price discounting in the market continues to place pressure on margins * Rising costs have resulted in significant margin pressures that should ease over balance of year * Says domestic sales volumes increased by approximately 4 pct
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources