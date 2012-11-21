UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Tiger Brands Ltd : * Says FY diluted headline earnings per share of 1,654.2 cents versus 1,545
cents last year * Says group turnover increased by 11% to R22,7 billion * Says final dividend 555,0 cps * Says it is expected that 2013 will be another challenging year * Says on the balance of the African continent, growth prospects look
encouraging
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources