MILAN Jan 28 The shareholders of French gas transport and storage company TIGF said on Wednesday they had agreed to sell a 10 percent stake in the business to Credit Agricole Assurances for more than 180 million euros.

Italian grid operator Snam, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and France's EDF said in a joint statement at the end of the operation they would hold stakes in TIGF of 40.5 percent, 31.5 percent and 18 percent respectively.

The deal is expected to complete in the first quarter of the year.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)