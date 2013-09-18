UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI, Sept 18 Finnish retailer Tiimari said it decided to file for bankruptcy, citing poor sales.
Tiimari, a chain selling school supplies and goods, such as balloons and stickers, said in a statement on Wednesday that it tried but failed to secure financing. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources