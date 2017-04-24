BRIEF-United Airlines expands roles for three memebers of executive leadership team
* Brett Hart will assume newly created position of executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel
April 24 Alternative asset management and investment firm Tikehau Capital Partners SAS appointed Peter Cirenza as head of its London operations.
Cirenza, who has been in the advisory board of the company since 2005, has more than 30 years of financial industry experience including 20 years at Goldman Sachs.
Cirenza, whose appointment will be effective on Monday, will run the London operations alongside Chairman Lord Peter Levene. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
WASHINGTON, June 15 A federal appeals court on Thursday declined to issue an emergency order blocking the U.S. Federal Communications Commission from changing its local television ownership rules, which could have blocked Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc from buying assets of Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators.
