UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 4 Tikehau Capital Group said Singapore's state-owned investment company Temasek and FFP SA, controlled by Peugeot family group, had become shareholders of its holding company, through a capital increase to accelerate its international expansion.
Tikehau, which manages over 8 billion euros ($8.9 billion) for institutional and private investors in various asset classes, said Temasek, FFP and French insurance group MACSF had invested 94 million euros in Tikehau Capital Advisors.
Tikehau also said it had completed a 416 million euros capital raise as a result of an early conversion of its 176 million euros of convertible bonds issued in 2015, and a rights issue raising an additional 240 million euros in cash.
French investment banker Jean-Pierre Mustier left Tikehau last week to head UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets.
($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources