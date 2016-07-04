July 4 Tikehau Capital Group said Singapore's state-owned investment company Temasek and FFP SA, controlled by Peugeot family group, had become shareholders of its holding company, through a capital increase to accelerate its international expansion.

Tikehau, which manages over 8 billion euros ($8.9 billion) for institutional and private investors in various asset classes, said Temasek, FFP and French insurance group MACSF had invested 94 million euros in Tikehau Capital Advisors.

Tikehau also said it had completed a 416 million euros capital raise as a result of an early conversion of its 176 million euros of convertible bonds issued in 2015, and a rights issue raising an additional 240 million euros in cash.

French investment banker Jean-Pierre Mustier left Tikehau last week to head UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets.

