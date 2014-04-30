(Corrects first paragraph to show she is joining the credit
team, not equity)
LONDON, April 30 French investment manager
Tikehau Group said on Wednesday it had hired Debra Anderson to
help lead expansion of its pan-European credit business.
Anderson was most recently a senior managing director at
alternative asset manager Blackstone's credit unit, GSO,
where she established and managed its European collateralised
loan obligation business and co-managed its customised credit
strategies business, Tikehau said.
Based in London, she will be responsible for growing the
team alongside Patrick Marshall, said Tikehau, which manages
more than 3 billion euros ($4.15 billion) of institutional and
private money.
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop)