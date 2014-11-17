Nov 17 Indian internet services provider Tikona Digital said on Monday it raised $45 million in a fresh round of funding.

IFC put in $25 million, leading the round, Tikona said. The other $20 million came from funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Oak Investment partners, Everstone Capital and L&T Infrastructure Finance Co Ltd.

Founded in 2008, Tikona is a broadband service provider that operates in 25 cities across India. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)