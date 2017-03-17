By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, March 18 China is likely to express its
anger at being told to rein in nuclear-armed North Korea when
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives in Beijing on
Saturday, his first visit to the country since taking office
last month.
Beijing is expected to call on Washington to share
responsibility in lessening tensions in the region, while
strongly opposing this month's deployment of a sophisticated
U.S. missile defence system in South Korea.
Tillerson issued the Trump administration's starkest warning
yet to North Korea on Friday, saying that a military response
would be "on the table" if Pyongyang took action to threaten
South Korean and U.S. forces.
He was speaking in South Korea, the second leg of an Asia
visit that has also taken him to Japan.
In Beijing, he may raise the prospect of imposing "secondary
sanctions" on Chinese banks and other firms doing business with
North Korea in defiance of sanctions, a U.S. official told
Reuters in Washington, speaking on condition of anonymity.
U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that
North Korea was "behaving very badly" and accused China,
Pyongyang's neighbour and only major ally, of doing little to
resolve the crisis over the North's weapons programs.
Tillerson however is also expected to firm up a trip by
Chinese President Xi Jinping to the United States next month for
his first summit with Trump, and could choose to tone down any
differences between the world's largest economies, at least for
now.
A former oil executive with no prior diplomatic experience,
Tillerson will meet China's two top diplomats on Saturday and
Xi on Sunday.
On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying
reiterated that talks were the best way to resolve the problems
of the Korean peninsula.
"As a close neighbour of the peninsula, China has even more
reason than any other country to care about the situation," she
told a briefing.
North Korea has conducted two nuclear tests and a series of
missile launches since the beginning of last year.
Last week, it launched four more ballistic missiles and is
working to develop nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the
United States.
"BLIND WORSHIP"
Washington has been pressing Beijing to do more to stop
North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.
China has called for a dual track approach, urging North
Korea to suspend its tests and the United States and South Korea
to suspend military drills, so both sides can return to talks.
Beijing has been irritated by suggestions it has not been
doing enough, with the official People's Daily on Friday
denouncing what it said was Washington and Seoul's "blind
worship" of sanctions and pressure.
"There has been a narrative in the West suggesting that
China holds the key to the North Korea nuclear issue. That is a
misguided statement," said Wang Dong, associate professor of
international studies at China's elite Peking University.
"The bottom line is that the DPRK is not a puppet regime. We
do not control them, and we have strongly opposed North Korea's
development of nuclear weapons from the very beginning," he
said, referring to the North's official name, the Democratic
People's Republic of Korea.
The state-run Chinese tabloid the Global Times said on
Friday that it was in China's interests to stop North Korea's
nuclear ambitions.
"The North Korean nuclear issue is caused by
(the)Washington-Pyongyang confrontation. China has no obligation
to shoulder all the responsibilities," it said in an editorial.
China has also been infuriated by the deployment of the
THAAD, or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, missile defence
system in South Korea, which it says will both harm China's own
security and do nothing to ease tensions.
China says the system's powerful radar will extend into the
country's northeast and potentially track Chinese missile
launches, and maybe even intercept them. Russia also opposes
THAAD, for the same reasons.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)