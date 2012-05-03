BRIEF-Wabash National announces $100 mln increase to stock repurchase program
* Wabash National Corporation announces $100 million increase to stock repurchase program
NEW YORK May 3 Fashion retailer Tilly's Inc priced 8 million shares at $15.5 during its initial public offering on Thursday, above its expected price range, according to an underwriter.
The Irvine, California-based company had planned to price shares between $11.5 and $13.5.
Tilly's will sell 7.6 million shares, while existing stockholders will sell 400,000 shares. Proceeds will be used to pay current shareholders of World of Jeans & Tops through which Tilly's sells its merchandise. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)
LONDON, Feb 24 Unilever said the shock of Kraft Heinz's opportunistic approach had jolted it to re-examine its strategy, and all aspects of the consumer goods giant's business were up for review to increase shareholder value.
* Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc - in consideration for acquisition of Cranford assets, company paid a purchase price of approximately $20 million - SEC filing