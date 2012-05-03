NEW YORK May 3 Fashion retailer Tilly's Inc priced 8 million shares at $15.5 during its initial public offering on Thursday, above its expected price range, according to an underwriter.

The Irvine, California-based company had planned to price shares between $11.5 and $13.5.

Tilly's will sell 7.6 million shares, while existing stockholders will sell 400,000 shares. Proceeds will be used to pay current shareholders of World of Jeans & Tops through which Tilly's sells its merchandise. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)