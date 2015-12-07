LONDON Dec 7 Fund managers' ability to post market-beating returns has been increasingly called into question since the financial crisis as investors look more closely at performance in a low-return world.

Financial planning firm Tilney Bestinvest issued on Monday its annual list of 100 British-based active equity managers - those who pick and choose which stocks to invest in - with the best, consistent performance over at least five years in the same sector.

The analysis, which focused on factors including the extent to which the manager had beaten the market on average each month over their full career, also stripped out the varying costs charged by each fund, to ensure a fair comparison. The top 10 managers were as follows:

No. 1 - Angus Tulloch, First State Investments (Stewart Investors)

No. 2 - Giles Hargreave, Hargreave Hale (Marlborough Funds)

No. 3 - Mark Slater, Slater Investments

No. 4 - Neil Woodford, Woodford Investment Management

No. 5 - Mark Barnett, Invesco Perpetual

No. 6 - Alex Wright, Fidelity

No. 7 - Andy Brough/ Rosemary Banyard, Schroders

No. 8 - Thomas Moore, Standard Life

No. 9 - Paul Marriage, Schroders

No. 10 - Chris Hutchinson, Unicorn Asset Management

For a full list and more details on the study, please click here: www.bestinvest.co.uk/top100 (Reporting by Simon Jessop in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)